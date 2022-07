Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Monsoon Session: At least 11 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remaining part of the week for misconduct by entering well of the House and sloganeering.

TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen and Dola Sen are among other Rajya Sabha MPs suspended.

The House has been adjourned for the next 20 minutes.

The MPs were suspended for violating rule no 256 of conduct in the Parliament.

