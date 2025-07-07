Monsoon horror in Himachal: 78 killed, several missing as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreak havoc The Met Office has also issued an "orange" alert for heavy to very heavy rains in three to 10 districts for Monday and Tuesday, and warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods.

Shimla:

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh, with at least 78 deaths reported and 31 still missing due to rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Among these, 50 people died in rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 28 others lost their lives in road accidents.

"The cumulative toll due to various monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached 78 as of July 6," the State Disaster Management Authority stated.

Why are deaths increasing?

The number of deaths caused by weather-related incidents during the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh is steadily rising. Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides in several parts of the state, claiming many lives. The Mandi district has been the worst affected, with 10 major incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides causing severe destruction. It is worth noting that the monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, and since then, such disastrous weather events have continued to occur frequently across the state.

The rain-induced tragedies include 14 deaths from flash floods, eight due to drowning, eight from electrocution and accidental falls, and smaller numbers in landslides, lightning strikes, and snake bites. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11. Other severely affected districts include Kullu (3 deaths), Chamba (3), and Shimla (3). The road accidents, which claimed 28 lives, were recorded across various districts, with Chamba reporting the highest at six, followed by Bilaspur, Kullu, and Kangra.

Beyond human casualties, the state has also suffered widespread infrastructural and economic damage. As per SDMA data, 269 roads have been blocked, 285 power transformers have been affected, and 278 water supply schemes have been affected. The total loss to public and private property has been estimated at over Rs 57 crore.

Monsoon-triggered incidents have also led to crop losses, damage to homes and cowsheds, and disruption in health and education infrastructure.

IMD issues alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an "orange" alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in three to ten districts of Himachal Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday. It has also warned of the potential risk of landslides and flash floods during this period.

It has asked people to avoid going to vulnerable areas and near water bodies.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across critical regions. Search and rescue operations are still underway, especially in parts of Mandi and Kullu where missing persons have been reported. The SDMA continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay alert as rainfall activity remains active across the state.

(With ANI inputs)

