Himachal Pradesh: 11-month-old girl survives flash floods as family swept away in devastating cloudburst A devastating cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district left 10-month-old Nitika as the sole survivor of her family, with 14 confirmed deaths and 31 missing, as the community rallies to support the survivors.

Shimla:

A heart-wrenching disaster has unfolded in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, where a massive cloudburst wreaked havoc, claiming lives, sweeping away families, and leaving communities in mourning. Among the most heartbreaking stories is that of 10-month-old Nitika, who is believed to be the sole survivor of her family after the torrential rains devastated her home.

On Tuesday, as the skies opened up, Nitika’s father, Ramesh Kumar, frantically tried to prevent the flooding from entering their home. But nature’s fury was unstoppable. The cloudburst unleashed a torrent of water, and within moments, Ramesh was lost, his body later discovered buried under the debris. Nitika’s mother, Radha Devi, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, set out to find him but never returned. They remain missing, leaving the tiny infant alone in the wreckage.

In the wake of the disaster, search operations are underway, but the damage is overwhelming. At least 14 people have been confirmed dead, with 31 still missing. The villages of Pwara, Thunag, Baidshad, Kanda, and Murad have borne the brunt of the destruction, with roads washed away, power lines downed, and water supply systems severely damaged.

Nitika’s cries were heard by a neighbor, Prem Singh, who found her alone, lost and terrified. He rushed her to Ramesh’s cousin, Balwant, who is a security officer to former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Balwant has taken the child in, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has promised to open a bank account for her, offering hope in the midst of despair. “Many people have reached out to help her,” Balwant said, his voice breaking.

The tragedy has struck a poor farming family, already burdened by hardships. Ramesh’s father had passed away when he was just six months old, and his mother, Purnu Devi, worked as a school peon to support them. To assist the family, the administration has provided Rs 25,000 in relief, but the emotional toll is immeasurable.

In these dark times, the community of Mandi has come together in solidarity, offering help and hope to the survivors. The loss is overwhelming, but the resilience of the people remains a beacon of light amid the devastation.