Monsoon fury: Are school holidays extended in Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal due to rain? Check advisory

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday extended holiday in schools and colleges across the state till September 7 amid havoc caused by incessant rains. Besides, incidents of landslides, waterlogging and felling of trees have become common occurrences.

The department of higher education of the Himachal Government has issued a notice in this regard.

Chandigarh administration extends holiday amid heavy rains

The Chandigarh administration has also ordered closure of all the private and government schools till September 7 amid heavy rains. Earlier, the authorities announced a school holiday till September 3, which has now been extended till September 7 due to inclement weather. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and teachers.

Schools holiday extended in Punjab amid floods

Schools and colleges across Punjab will also remain shut due to severe floods and continuous rains.

“As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow local administration’s guidelines,” Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X.

Punjab rivers in spate

Punjab has activated emergency responses as all 23 districts have been affected by floods due to swollen rivers. Sutlej, Beas, Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rupnagar administration has sounded an alert for people living close to Sutlej river, warning people to remain cautious amid release of water from the Bhakra Dam. The entire Punjab has been impacted by monsoon fury, as 30 peoples have so far lost their lives and over 3.50 lakh people have been impacted.

IMD alert in Himachal, Punjab and J-K

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, predicting moderate to heavy rain. There is also a major risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging, especially in districts like Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan.

Similar alerts have been issued for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.