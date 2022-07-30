Follow us on Image Source : AP Kerala man, India's first monkeypox patient recovers from virus

Monkeypox virus news: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday informed that the Kerala man, who was India's first case of monkeypox virus, has now recovered from the disease. He was receiving treatment at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The 35-year-old, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said.

"All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today," George said. His family members were again tested for the virus, but his family and all of those who were in primary contact with him, have tested negative for the virus.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said, adding prevention and surveillance measures would be continued with the same vigor.

The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalized after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

