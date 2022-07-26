Suspected monkeypox case reported from UP; samples sent for further testing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspected case of monkeypox in UP

Highlights The suspected patient, a woman, lives in Bidhuna tehsil

She had been suffering from fever and other monkeypox like symptoms for the past one week

She has no immediate travel history

Monkeypox: A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from Aurraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the officials, the samples of the suspected patient have been sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University for further testing.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Archana Srivastava sent Dr. Sarfaraz from the district hospital to Bidhuna to collect the samples.

The suspected patient, a woman, lives in Bidhuna tehsil and had been suffering from fever and other monkeypox-like symptoms for the past one week.

She has no immediate travel history.

Superintendent Dr. Siddharth Verma said: "In view of the symptoms of a possible monkeypox case, these samples have been sent to KGMU, Lucknow, for investigation. The woman has been sent home with instructions for precautions."

He said that the woman was getting treatment from a private doctor and when she did not get relief, she went to get medicine from a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday.

The former medical officer noticed small spots on the woman's body. The woman also complained of severe pain in her hands and soles.

Suspecting it to be a case of monkeypox, the medical officer informed the World Health Organization (WHO) over the phone.

The former medical officer referred the woman to a community health center in Bihduna.

The chief minister's office was also informed.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Monkeypox: Here's all you need to know as India reports four cases of virus

Latest India News