Monkeypox: After India detects 2nd case, Centre asks for strict screening of international passengers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kerala Health Ministry's office said the state government is taking strong measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Monkeypox cases: The Central government on Monday directed ports and airports to conduct strict health screening of all international passengers in order to contain the spread of monkeypox virus in India. This comes after India recorded two cases of the virus.

The decision was made at a meeting which was attended by airport and port health officers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. They were also asked to coordinate with agencies like immigration at international ports and airports.

"They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country. They were advised and re-oriented in the clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Health Minister held discussions with the central team visiting the southern state to study the situation.

Kerala Health Ministry's office said the state government is taking strong measures to prevent the spread of the disease. "Help desks have been set up at all international airports and surveillance has been intensified. If any of the passengers show symptoms of infection, they will be safely taken to isolation centres for testing and specialist treatment," it said.

India records second case of Monkeypox

India recorded its second case of the virus on Sunday in Kannur district of Kerala. This is the second case of monkeypox in the state as well as the country.

State health minister Veena George said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

When was the first case detected?

The country reported its first case of monkeypox on Thursday (July 14). A person who returned from abroad was admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

ALSO READ | Monkeypox just like any other sexually transmitted infection, says infectious diseases expert

ALSO READ | Monkeypox patients shed 'potentially' infectious high viral loads: Study

Latest India News