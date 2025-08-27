Monkey snatches Rs 80,000 bag, showers cash from tree in UP's Auraiya: Watch viral video In Auraiya, Anuj Kumar arrived with his father Rohitash Chandra to complete a land registration. They had kept INR 80,000 in cash inside the moped’s storage compartment. While Rohitash was engaged in paperwork with his lawyer, a monkey opened the vehicle’s storage, grabbed the cash and made it rain.

Auraiya:

A bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has gone viral after a monkey created a “money rain” inside the Bidhuna Tehsil premises. Unlike digitally altered videos, this one is real and has left social media buzzing.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday when Rohitash Chandra, a resident of Dondapur village, arrived at the tehsil office to register his land documents.

Anuj Kumar arrived with his father Rohitash Chandra to complete a land registration. They had kept INR 80,000 in cash inside the moped’s storage compartment. While Rohitash was engaged in paperwork with his lawyer, a monkey opened the vehicle’s storage, grabbed the cash and made it rain.

Watch the video here:

While Rohitash was discussing paperwork with lawyer Govind Dubey, a monkey opened the motorcycle’s storage compartment, grabbed the bag of cash, and climbed up a tree inside the premises. Moments later, the monkey began pulling out currency notes and flinging them in all directions, creating a scene of utter chaos.

As the notes rained down, people present at the tehsil rushed to collect them. The entire episode was captured on video and is now circulating widely on social media platforms.

By the time the frenzy ended, Rohitash managed to recover only INR 52,000, while the remaining INR 28,000 was allegedly taken away by bystanders who had scrambled to pick up the scattered cash.

Officials confirmed that the incident occurred in the presence of several witnesses and has sparked discussions about security and animal nuisance at government offices.