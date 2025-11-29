Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, urges 'mastery' over AI, rejects globalisation myth | Video Mohan Bhagwat cautioned that globalisation erodes native sentiments when untranslated, urging authors to safeguard indigenous expressions amid closer world ties to prevent emotional and cultural dilution.

Nagpur:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat addressed authors and attendees at the Nagpur Book Fair on Saturday (November 29), emphasising human control over technology, authentic nationalism rooted in Indian ethos, and cultural preservation amid global flux.​

Humans must remain masters of AI

Mohan Bhagwat warned against becoming 'machines ourselves' with AI's rise, stressing that technology cannot be halted but must serve humanity's betterment. "We stay its owners, set its limits- use mobiles as tools, not let them use us," he said, citing addiction where people endure hours without devices. True AI challenges emotions, demanding preparation for balanced life encompassing body, mind, intellect, and soul.​

Knowledge: Information vs true wisdom

Defining knowledge as both raw data and profound understanding or 'bodh,' Mohan Bhagwat urged Indian languages for precise emotional conveyance absent in English or foreign tongues. Globalisation dilutes sentiments if untranslated, risking cultural loss as authors must preserve native expressions.​

Rejecting western nationalism for harmony

Bhagwat clarified RSS's 'rashtravaad' differs from aggressive Western 'nationalism,' born from ego fueling world wars; India's 'rashtra' emerged from ego dissolution, fostering unity without conflict. "We are brothers as sons of Bharat Mata- beyond religion, language, or customs," promoting coordination over strife.​​

Dispelling globalisation illusion

Current 'globalisation' is a myth amid Ukraine-Russia war, Hamas-Israel tensions, and US-China cold war; originators admitted in 2005 its failure to fit all into one mold. True globalisation aligns with cultural traditions for mutual welfare, urging swadeshi preparation.​

Education reforms and Gen Z guidance

Bhagwat praised ongoing education updates for accessibility and affordability but called for continuous evaluation. To youth: Study nation's true history from primary sources, not Wikipedia; traditions evolve through scrutiny, avoiding blind acceptance.​