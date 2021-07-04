Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva': Mohan Bhagwat at Muslim Rashtriya Manch event

Those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said today.

Addressing an event of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Bhagwat stressed that development was not possible without unity in the country.

"Development not possible without unity in the country. Basis of unity should be nationalism, glory of ancestors," he said.

In another remark, Bhagwat said, "those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva."

The RSS chief said that DNA of all Indians is same, irrespective of the religion one belongs to.

"We are in democracy. There can't be dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said.

READ MORE: 'Clear example of tech feudalism': RSS lashes out at Twitter over Bhagwat's blue tick episode

Latest India News