Mohali rocket attack case: Key conspirator has ISI link, says Punjab DGP

Highlights Punjab DGP said the key conspirator of Mohali rocket attack case has ISI links

The explosion took place around 7.45pm outside on May 11 outside Intelligence HQ of Punjab Police

The incident was being considered as a major intelligence failure in the state

Mohali rocket attack case: The Punjab Police on Friday claimed that it has cracked the Mohali grenade attack case. While talking to the media on Friday, Punjab DGB said the key conspirator in the Mohali blast case is Lakhbir Singh Landa and he is a resident of Taran Taran but shifted to Canada in 2017.

He added that Landa is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhawa Singh and part ISI. The DGP mentioned that Rinda operates from Pakistan. The top cop also mentioned that the RPG used in the Mohali attack was either made in Russia or Bulgaria and has a very high chance of being brought to the country from Pakistan.

