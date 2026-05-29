Moga Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Chandigarh:

As per the latest updates from the EC, Kiran of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 1 by a margin of 530 votes and Parkash Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 2 by a margin of 176 votes. Darshna Rani of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 3 by a margin of 224 votes.

The counting of votes for the Moga Municipal Council in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held control of the outgoing civic body house, with Parveen Kumar Sharma serving as the last Mayor prior to the polls. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

Full list of ward and party-wise winners