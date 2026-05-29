May 29, 2026
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Moga Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

Moga Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners
Moga Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

As per the latest updates from the EC, Kiran of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 1 by a margin of 530 votes and Parkash Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 2 by a margin of 176 votes. Darshna Rani of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Ward No 3 by a margin of 224 votes.  

The counting of votes for the Moga Municipal Council in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held control of the outgoing civic body house, with Parveen Kumar Sharma serving as the last Mayor prior to the polls. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

 Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Ward No  Winning candidate name Party name 
1 Kiran AAP
2 Parkash Singh AAP
3 Darshna Rani AAP
4 Amritpal AAP
5 Sunita Rani AAP
6 Arun Sikri Independent 
7 Sukhanjeet Kaur AAP
8 Jarnail Singh AAP
9 Seema AAP
10 Sachin Dhir AAP
11 Simranjeet Kaur AAP
12 Mukesh Kumar AAP
13 Sucha Singh AAP
14    
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    
21    
22    
23    
24    
25    
26    
27 Varinder Singh AAP
28 Gurwinder Kaur AAP
29 Milap Singh AAP
30    
31 Avtar Singh AAP
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37    
38    
39    
40    
41    
42    
43    
44 Sarabjit Kaur AAP
45    
46    
47    
48    
49    
50    

 

 

 

 

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Punjab Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Local Body Polls
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