Modi wishes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on birthday, terms him 'a popular leader'

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 10:41 IST
"Greetings to Bihar's Chief Minister and my friend, Nitish Kumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he's been at the forefront of furthering Bihar's development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Nitish Kumar, who is also president of the JD(U), turned 69 on Sunday.\

(With inputs from PTI)

