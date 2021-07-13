Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Thursday, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Thursday. He will gift 65 new projects worth Rs 421.54 crore to the people of Kashi.

The new gifts from the Prime Minister include a Central Institute for Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET). Altogether, 75 projects worth over Rs 736 crore are awaiting inauguration in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier visit Varanasi to review details of all completed and ongoing projects. He inspected 'Rudraksh', the International Convention Centre, constructed with a budget of Rs 186 crore as a symbol of India-Japan friendship. The Prime Minister will dedicate Rudraksh ICC to the nation and also inaugurate ready projects and lay the foundation of new ones from the same venue on his next visit.

"Construction of the building of CIPET with a budget of Rs 40.1 crore is on top of the list for which foundation stone would be laid," divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said.

The foundation stones for a 12-floor transit hostel for police at Police Lines (Rs 24.96 crore), mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyao industrial area for agriculture product exports (Rs 15.78 crore), an ITI at Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore), shooting range (Rs 5.04 crore), sports infrastructure development at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium (Rs 3.86 crore) and beautification of an ashram at Manikarnika Ghat (Rs 15.81 crore) is also on the cards.

Eight projects of urban development, including water supply scheme in sis-Varna worth Rs 108.53 crore, water supply related work in trans-Varuna at Rs 19.49 crore, two MW solar power plant at water treatment plant Bhelupur at Rs 17.24 crore and sewer line laying in Konia ghat area at Rs 15.03 crore will also be started.

As many as 12 projects of rural link roads with Rs 86.07 crore and renovation and repair of 35 rural roads with Rs 25.19 crore will also be launched.

Narendra Modi wol Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in 2014 and retained the seat in 2019. He had defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in 2014 and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav in 2019.

READ MORE: Australian MP Craig Kelly lauds Yogi Adityanath for Covid-19 management

READ MORE: 'Not in favour': Nitish Kumar disapproves of law on population control

Latest India News