Pakistan batter ruled out of West Indies and England Tests due to lower back injury

New Delhi:

In a major blow to Pakistan Cricket, with the side all set to take on the West Indies in a two-game Test series, the side’s star batter Abdullah Fazal has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series due to a lower back injury. According to a statement by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), Fazal sustained the injury during a training session.

He sustained the injury while training at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Furthermore, no replacement has been announced as of yet. It is interesting to note that at 23 years old, Fazal has emerged as one of the biggest prospects for Pakistan cricket.

He was the highest run-getter for Pakistan in his debut Test, scoring half-centuries in both innings. Furthermore, in Pakistan’s recent tour against the West Indies, Abdullah Fazal amassed 50 and 48 runs across the two innings, putting in another good showing.

Furthermore, his injury would pave the way for Awais Zafar, who could potentially make his debut for Pakistan. The PCB’s statement did not mention the exact cause of Fazal’s injury.

Babar Azam wished Fazal well in his recovery

With the injury, Pakistan Test skipper Babar Azam took centre stage and wished Fazal well on his road to recovery. He also lauded him as one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the country as well.

"I wish Abdullah good luck and hope he recovers well. The kind of talent he is I found very inspiring. He was very confident after his first series and his morale was very high,” Babar Azam was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“Following an MRI scan and clinical assessment, the team’s medical panel confirmed that Abdullah will require a period of rehabilitation and has therefore been ruled out of both assignments. A decision regarding his replacement for the remainder of the West Indies Test series will be announced, if required, in due course,” the PCB statement read.

In the absence of Fazal, it could be interesting to see how Pakistan fare in the clash against the West Indies as the two sides lock horns in Tarouba for the first Test from July 25.

Also Read:

Jhandu Kumar secures India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2026, wins bronze in para powerlifting