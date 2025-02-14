Shashi Tharoor's big statement on Modi-Trump meet: 'We have got all that we could have expected'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor's big statement on Modi-Trump meet

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States as “very encouraging," highlighting key agreements on trade, defense, and immigration following Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Key agreements on trade and immigration

Tharoor highlighted that trade and tariffs were major discussion points, and both nations have agreed to serious negotiations set to conclude by September-October.

"On the question of trade and tariffs, they have decided to sit down together and negotiate a resolution, which will be finalized in the coming months," he said.

Regarding illegal immigration, Tharoor acknowledged the US stance as correct but criticized the way deportations were handled.

"The only issue was the manner in which they were sent back. Otherwise, his stand was absolutely correct. These are misled youth who have been encouraged and induced to migrate illegally," he added.

Praise for defence deal: F-35 jets for India

Tharoor also spoke positively about the defence cooperation between India and the US, particularly the commitment to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India.

"The commitment to sell us the F-35 stealth aircraft is very valuable because it is a state-of-the-art fighter jet. This strengthens India’s defence capabilities significantly," Tharoor remarked.

'Awaiting more details from PM’s team'

Expressing optimism about the visit’s outcomes, Tharoor said, "I am very encouraged by the details received so far. We have got all that we could have expected, except for an assurance in the way the migrants were sent back."

The Modi-Trump bilateral meeting has drawn reactions from across the political spectrum, with the opposition taking a mixed stance on the agreements reached.