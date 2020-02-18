Modi meets rickshaw puller who invited PM to his daughter's wedding

Image Source : ANI PM Modi meets Mangal Kevat (a rickshaw puller) in Varanasi who had invited the prime minister to his daughter's wedding.

PM Modi, who was on a day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, Feb 16, met Mangal Kewat, a rickshaw puller who had invited the Prime Minister to his daughter's wedding. Kewat lives in the village which has been adopted by PM Modi.

Mangal Kewat is an active participant of Swacch Bharat campaign, has taken initiatives to clean river Ganga banks in his village.

Kewat, who works as a rickshaw puller, had another reason for joy when he got a response from PM Modi when he invited him for his daughter's wedding.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency on Sunday (16th February), met Mangal Kevat who had invited him to the wedding of his daughter that was held on 12th February. pic.twitter.com/iPeeqzyEB3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2020

In his response to the invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Kevat, congratulating him on the marriage of their daughter.

The letter, which reached the Kevat family, PM Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.

"Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office," Kevat said.

"I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter''s wedding," he added.