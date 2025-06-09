Modi govt has laid strong foundation for a developed, self-reliant India: JP Nadda on NDA's 11 years in power BJP president JP Nadda, marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, said it has laid a strong foundation for a "developed and self-reliant India." He credited the government for ushering in transparency, visionary governance, and people-centric policies.

New Delhi:

Marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said the administration has laid a “strong foundation” for a developed and self-reliant India. Addressing a press briefing, Nadda said, "These 11 years have seen the transformation of governance into a transparent and future-oriented system. We are no longer just talking about development, we are realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in this Amrit Kaal."

He noted how the political culture has changed since 2014 and the popular confidence captured in the slogan, “Modi hai to mumkin hai.” Highlighting what he called “historic and bold decisions”, Nadda listed the major achievements among many of the Modi government.

Take a look:

Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir Abolition of triple talaq, ensuring dignity and equality for Muslim women Implementation of the women’s reservation bill to boost female participation in politics Waqf property amendment, aimed at transparency in management Demonetisation, which he said helped curb black money

Nadda added that the Modi government’s work in ensuring good governance and welfare of the poor "will be written in golden letters in the country’s history." He noted these decisions were initially met with skepticism but have since been widely accepted and celebrated.

Economic growth and global standing

In the last 11 years, India jumped from 10th to 5th largest economy globally, with IMF data projecting it to become the 4th largest soon. Nadda called India the fastest growing major economy, crediting stable policies and reforms.

Social welfare and inclusive development

The BJP president emphasised government initiatives supporting tribal communities, OBCs, and women, including scholarships and maternity benefits extended from 12 to 26 weeks. He pointed to women’s major role in sectors like health and science, showcased during the Chandrayaan mission and schemes like ‘Lakhpati Didi.’

Operation Ganga and global humanitarian efforts

Nadda praised PM Modi’s proactive efforts during Operation Ganga, which facilitated the safe evacuation of Indians and others from the Ukraine conflict zone, reflecting India’s growing diplomatic clout. He said these 11 years have set a strong base for the future, with the government committed to ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, inclusive growth and trust for all citizens.