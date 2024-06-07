Modi 3.0 govt formation: Chirag Paswan meets BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Parliament complex | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan meets BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament Complex.

Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), exchanged greetings with BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency at the Parliament complex. Ranaut, a prominent Bollywood actress who recently entered politics, was seen interacting with Paswan during their encounter at the complex.

Chirag Paswan expressed unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that the recent Lok Sabha election triumph of the BJP-led NDA signifies the victory of Modi's leadership. Paswan's statement comes following a meeting where leaders of the NDA unanimously elected PM Modi as the leader of the ruling bloc, pledging to prioritise the welfare of various segments of society.

Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut: From silver screen to political arena

Not many are aware that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan began his career in the film industry, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut in the 2011 movie 'Miley Naa Miley Hum'. Portraying a tennis player who falls in love with a supermodel, Paswan's journey from actor to politician has taken an interesting turn. Both Paswan and Ranaut transitioned from the silver screen to the political arena, with Paswan contesting and winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Jamui constituency, and Ranaut securing victory in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Anticipating their encounter at the Parliament, Paswan expressed his eagerness to meet Ranaut, praising her as a strong and articulate woman whose voice he looks forward to hearing in the legislative chambers.

However, Kangana Ranaut recently found herself embroiled in a controversy at Chandigarh airport, where a female CISF constable allegedly slapped her during a security check. Ranaut attributed the incident to the constable's resentment towards her remarks on the 2020-2021 farmers' protests. Upon reaching Delhi, Ranaut issued a statement, expressing her safety and condemning the assault, while also raising concerns about growing terrorism in Punjab.

Celebrating her victory, Ranaut expressed gratitude to the people of Mandi, attributing her win to their trust in Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, and Sanatan values.

