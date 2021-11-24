Modi govt extends free ration scheme till March next year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Women carry free ration collected from a fair price shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Delhi in May last year.

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till March next year, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reports on Wednesday. Last year, the government had announced PM-GKAY for all beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scheme was slated to end on November 30. Under this scheme, the government provides 5 kg of food grains free of cost to around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries.

Earlier, activists of the 'Right to Food' campaign have demanded extension of the scheme. In a letter to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, the activists said, "Under PMGKAY in 2021, all persons with a 'priority' or AAY ration card under the National Food Security Act (2013) are receiving an additional 5 kg grain per person. This is a much-needed measure to support 80 crore Indians listed under the NFSA in coping with the economic distress caused due to the pandemic."

On November 5, banking on the revival of the economy and claiming its market interventions to keep prices in check are working, the Centre had announced to end the free distribution of ration under PMGKAY from November 30. "Since the economy is reviving and our OMSS disposal also being exceptionally good this year, there is no proposal to extend this scheme," Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (F&PD), had said.

