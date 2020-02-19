Image Source : FILE Government doesn't want to admit 'slowdown', that's the problem: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lashed out at PM Narendra Modi-led government and said that it didn't want to even accept the word 'slowdown'. According to Singh, who is a renowned economist, this was the real problem. He said that in order to solve any problem, one must first accept its existence. Manmohan Singh was speaking at the Montek Singh Ahluwalia's book launch ceremony. Former Planning Commission member Ahluwalia has penned a book named 'Backstage'.

Manmohan Singh said that in his book, Ahluwalia has lauded good measures undertaken by the current government while he has also criticised measures he thought were not up to the mark.

"I think we should debate issues (of economy) but government does not want to accept words like slowdown. I believe this is not good for our country," said Manmohan Singh.

He opined that Montek Singh Ahluwalia's book 'Backstage' will be helpful for our country. Manmohan Singh lauded role played by Narsimha Rao, P Chidambaram and Ahluwalia in the decade post liberalisation.