Monday, June 10, 2024
     
Shivraj gets Agriculture, Khattar new Power Minister | Check what former CMs got in Modi Cabinet 3.0

Narendra Modi has become only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term. Along with Modi, 71 Ministers as part of the Union Cabinet took oath in the name of God in New Delhi on Sunday.

Updated on: June 10, 2024 22:46 IST
Modi 3.0, Modi cabinet
Image Source : PTI BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar take oath as minister

Modi Cabinet 3.0: As the new government begins its tenure, the Modi 3.0 administration has distributed portfolios to its ministers. A total of 30 MPs took oath as Cabinet ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. Among the notable appointments were former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On Sunday, a total of six former Chief Ministers featuring Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar, Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar). Five of these ministers hail from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Kumaraswamy and Manjhi represent the BJP's allies, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of ministers was held in the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by many heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars adding a dash of stardust to the event. Modi equalled the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Check portfolio of six former CMs of Modi 3.0 Cabinet 

S.No.

Cabinet Ministers 

Party

Portfolio

1.

Rajnath Singh

BJP

Minister of Defence

2.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare,

Minister of Rural Development

 

3.

Manohar Lal Khattar

BJP

Minister of Power, 

Housing and Urban Affairs

 

4.

Sarbananda Sonowal

BJP

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

5

HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) 

Minister of Heavy Industries,

Minister of Steel

 
6. Jitan Ram Manjhi HAM Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

