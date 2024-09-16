Modi 3.0 report card: What are major achievements of NDA govt in first 100 days? Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Narendra Modi

After the successful completion of two terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his third term on June 9 this year. With 100 days in office, the government took various decisions for the spectrum of sectors including infrastructure, and agriculture. The major thrust of the Modi government in the first 100 days has been on infrastructure development, policy stability and adoption of changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept.

List of initiative taken by Modi 3.0

The government approved a combined infrastructure project worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

The government approved Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for Rs 76,200 crore. The port will be among the top 10 in the world.

Under Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), govt approved the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges, linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks. Centre to assist with assistance of Rs 49,000 crores.

The government approved an investment of Rs 50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km.

The construction of the Shinkhun-La Tunnel, to connect Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh began after PM Modi carried out the first blast.

Approved eight new railway line projects. It will generate 4.42 crore human-days of employment.

The government increased the minimum support price for the Kharif crop.

Removed the minimum export price on onions and basmati rice.

Increased the import duty of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils.

The draft of the new National Cooperative Policy, prepared by a national-level committee, has been prepared and is being finalised.

The government launched a new fund named Agrisure which aims to revolutionise the agricultural sector and support startups and rural enterprises.

The government approved the development of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi and new civil enclaves at Bihta in Bihar and Bagdogra in West Bengal.

New airstrips construction approved at Agatti and Minicoy in Lakshadweep islands.

The government approved the expansion of Phase 3 of the Pune Metro, Bangalore Metro and the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project.

The tax-free income slab’s upper limit increased to Rs 7,00,000 through which salaried individuals can save up to Rs 17,500 in taxes.

The standard deduction has been increased to Rs 75,000 and the exemption limit for family pension has been increased to Rs 25,000.

The government will conduct a comprehensive review of income tax rules within six months to make them concise, clear, and easy to understand.

The government implemented a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) wherein employees with 25 years of service will receive 50 per cent of their average basic salary as a pension.

The third iteration of the One Rank, One Pension scheme will be implemented for security forces and their families.

3 crore more houses approved under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', including one crore houses under the urban scheme and two crore homes for construction in rural areas.

Solar energy systems were installed in over 2.5 lakh homes between June and August 2024 under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

An environmentally friendly public transport system will be developed through the 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme and approval has been given for the purchase of e-buses with assistance of Rs 3,400 crore.

