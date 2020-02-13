Image Source : PTI Mobile Internet services suspended again in kashmir (Image used for representational purpose only)

The 2G mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir again since Wednesday evening. The Internet was suspended last week for a few hours on the death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities restored the 2G mobile Internet last month for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. However, the broadband internet service continues to remain suspended.

Social media has been blocked and only whitelisted websites are accessible on the Internet.

