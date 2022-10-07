'How can you allow this': Owaisi slams CM Bommai as mob enters Karnataka mosque, performs puja on Dussehra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Karnataka mosque issue: Coming down heavily on Karnataka administration, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that "extremists" attempted to desecrate the heritage monument. A group of miscreants barged into Mohammed Gawan Madrasa and a mosque situated inside the heritage site here by breaking open the locked gate. According to the complainant Mohammed Shafiuddin, who is a mosque committee member, the incident took place when a procession to immerse a 'Durga' idol was passing near the place in the early hours of Thursday.

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that "extremists" attempted to desecrate the heritage monument. "Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims," Owaisi said on his Twitter handle.

About 60 people barged into the archaeologically-significant monument by breaking the lock, and raised pro-Hindu slogans while 'gulal' was also thrown inside the premises, it was alleged. Following this police have booked cases against nine people.

