MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, sister admitted after testing Covid positive, mother infected too

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, alongwith his mother and sister. Thackeray and his sister are currently undergoing treatment at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Jalil Parkar said.

Raj Thackeray, 53, had recently visited Nashik, Pune and Thane and had met party leaders in Mumbai ahead of next year's civic polls. Those who came in close contact with him are also advised to stay in isolation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said. It raised the caseload in the state to 65,98,218 and death toll to 1,39,925.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities. With 2,968 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 64,30,394.

The state has 2,01,162 people in home quarantine and 1,007 people in institutional quarantine. There are 24,292 active patients.

