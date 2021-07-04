Miscreant kills stray dog with air gun in Mangaluru.

Sunday, July 04, 2021
     
IANS IANS
Mangaluru Published on: July 04, 2021 8:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

In a shocking incident, a miscreant reportedly opened fire on a stray dog with his air gun, killing the animal instantly, animal rights activists said here on Saturday.

The trustee of Shaktinagar Animal Care Trust in Mangaluru, Suma, told reporters that the miscreant is a local resident who is on the run at present.

"We have collected some evidence but it's still not very clear. Therefore, we have decided not to disclose his identity yet. The stray received a bullet on its back. During the post-mortem, the pallet was recovered," she told reporters.

She also appealed to the local residents to share CCTV footages if they come across any suspicious activity around the time when the incident took place.

Suma further said that it was not a violent but a docile stray dog, which did not create any trouble in the locality.

A police complaint has been filed in this regard, she said.

