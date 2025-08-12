Minta Devi, a '124-year-old voter', becomes face of Opposition MPs protest: Who is she? Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was among those who wore the t-shirt, also said there were several such cases in which addresses and names of relatives, etc., are all fake.

New Delhi:

A woman named Minta Devi has become the unlikely face of a high-voltage political controversy after her name appeared on Bihar's electoral rolls with her age listed as 124 years. Opposition MPs have seized on the error to protest what they allege is a wider manipulation of the voter list ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Who is Minta Devi?

According to data cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Minta Devi is a first-time voter registered in the Daraundha Assembly segment under Siwan Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. She is enrolled to vote at the Kanya Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Arjaanipur. Her Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) entry lists her year of birth as 1900, making her age 124.

However, an Election Commission official has claimed that the error was due to a mistake in her application form, where she apparently wrote "1900" instead of "1990."

Opposition protests: 'Vote chori' allegations

The listing sparked a dramatic protest at Parliament on Tuesday, where multiple Opposition MPs – including Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi – wore T-shirts emblazoned with Minta Devi’s image and the slogan '124 Not Out'.

The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to carry out "vote chori" (vote theft) in Bihar through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi warned of 'unlimited' similar cases, hinting that more such examples would emerge.

Opposition leaders were also detained during a march to the ECI headquarters and have demanded a broader discussion on the voter roll revision exercise.

Election commission defends itself

The Election Commission has pushed back, stating that the SIR was necessary because such an exercise hadn’t been conducted in Bihar since 2004. It stated that numerous ineligible voters had obtained cards, and some citizens held multiple entries.

Officials argued that the process is ongoing, and public objections and claims are welcome until September 1. So far, over 10,500 forms have been submitted for inclusion or correction, but no political party has formally raised objections regarding Minta Devi or other anomalies.

Despite mounting pressure, the EC maintains that these are individual clerical errors, not systematic manipulation.