Minor girl from Prayagraj lured to Kerala for forced conversion and terror recruitment: Police A 15-year-old Dalit girl from Prayagraj was allegedly lured to Kerala for forced religious conversion and terror recruitment, prompting arrests and a multi-state investigation.

New Delhi:

A harrowing case of alleged forced religious conversion and recruitment into a terror outfit has come to light, involving a 15-year-old Dalit girl from Phoolpur, Prayagraj district. The minor was reportedly lured to Kerala and coerced into converting to Islam, with plans to involve her in extremist activities. Two suspects have been arrested so far.

Lured with money and promises

According to DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, the girl went missing on May 8 after attending a local wedding in Lilhat village. She was approached by 19-year-old Darkhsha Bano, who offered her financial incentives and better prospects. Bano allegedly introduced the girl to Mohammed Kaif, who picked her up on a motorcycle and took her to Prayagraj Junction, where she was reportedly molested.

Journey to Kerala and coercion

From Prayagraj, Bano and the minor travelled via train to Delhi and then reached Thrissur, Kerala. On arrival, the adolescent was taken to a house where she encountered several unidentified men and minors. Court documents indicate she was pressured to convert to Islam and join a jihadi group. Fearful, she eventually escaped to the Thrissur Railway Station and alerted the local police, who contacted her mother and facilitated her return.

Mother's complaint and arrests

The girl's mother, Guddi Devi, filed a missing person’s report on June 26. Upon her daughter's return, she lodged a formal complaint on June 28 stating that her daughter had been lured away and that she received threats from an unidentified phone number. The Prayagraj police arrested both Bano and Kaif and registered cases under relevant sections, including those related to coercion, religious conversion, and molestation.

Network suspected

DCP Gunawat has asserted that Bano is potentially linked to an organised network operating out of Kerala that lures impoverished and marginalised girls for conversion and terrorist recruitment. "This appears to be a well-orchestrated conspiracy aiming to radicalise vulnerable minors," he remarked. Ongoing investigations are focusing on tracing other recruits and the suspected ring leader, Taj Mohammad, said to be operating from Thrissur.

Three police teams from UP and Kerala are working in concert to dismantle the operation and bring all perpetrators to justice. The girl is currently safeguarded at a One Stop Centre in Prayagraj under the care of local authorities.