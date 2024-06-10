13 ministers from South India inducted in Modi 3.0 government | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Modi Cabinet 3.0

The highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government concluded on Sunday (June 9) at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, with Narendra Modi taking the mantle of India's top office for a third team, equaling the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Along with the Prime Minister, the 72-member Union Council of Ministers also took the oath of office while emphasizing serving 140 crore countrymen and taking the country to new heights of development.

Further, while the BJP-led NDA government retained a few of its important leaders from their past terms during yesterday's concluded ceremony, which include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, and Kiren Rijiju, among others, several other faces have also been inducted into the Modi 3.0 government, with over a dozen parliamentarians coming from India's south region, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

While prominent faces from the states and the leaders in the previous cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, and Shobha Karandlaje, were retained by the BJP, several faces from their NDA coalition have also been inducted, including JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy and two TDP MPs—K. Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. The BJP from these southern states also appointed their leaders, including Srinivasa Varma, who was inducted from Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Gopi from Kerala, and senior party leader George Kurian, who became ministers for the first time.

BJP leaders from Telangana—Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar—were also included in the Modi 3.0 government.

In Tamil Nadu, L. Murugan was included as Minister of State in the new government.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier, during the NDA's parliament party meeting, Narendra Modi also hailed the alliance's strengthened position in South India in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Mentioning the NDA's foundation of 'new politics' in South India, PM Modi said, "In this election, the NDA has strengthened the foundation of new politics in South India. While Congress had recently formed its government in Karnataka and Telangana, the people's faith in Congress was instantly shattered. They came out of illusion and embraced the NDA in both states."

Further, it is significant to note that the BJP for the time has also marked its entry into Kerala, with their candidate and now Minister Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Moreover, in Tamil Nadu, while the BJP failed to open their account, the voting percentage for the part in the state has increased.

