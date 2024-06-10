AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims new NDA govt will collapse within year because...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Reacting to the formation of Modi government 3.0, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed the new government under Narendra Modi's leadership will collapse in a year. The Modi government is likely to fail in meeting the expectations of NDA's constituents, he added.

Modi took oath as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers.

"This new (Central) government that is going to be formed has a life of six months to one year. It will not last longer than this," Singh said during a press conference at the Circuit House in Prayagraj.

"He (PM Modi) is not going to do things as per the expectations of the (NDA) constituents from him. He will continue with his attitude of breaking political parties," said Singh.

I would like to tell the TDP and JDU that you should make your own Speaker, otherwise there is no guarantee as to how many MPs of your party will break away and join him, he added.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With PTI inputs)

