Minister stresses need for integrated water management

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday stressed the need for an integrated water management in view of growing population and limited water resources. He also emphasised on urban river management plan that could take care of solid waste management and sewage making its way into rivers. Rivers passing through several cities have been polluted due to sewage from cities.

Speaking at the 4th India Water Impact Summit, Shekhawat said according to 2011 census, 377 million people resided in urban areas. By 2030, it is likely to grow to 600 million and this will put a lot of burden on the natural resources like water bodies and rivers, he said.

"Rivers and water bodies have nurtured our civilisations for centuries. Now the time has come to nurture them for the future of our planet and for future civilisation. And for that integrated water management is the key for success," he said.

The minister also claimed that water quality of the Ganga has improved significantly in last five years. Referring to a river rafting expedition called 'Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan', launched from Devprayag in October, he said the excursion covered around 2,500 kilometres length of the Ganga during its 34-day journey till Ganga Sagar in West Bengal.

"Quality of water in the Ganga has improved tremendously in the last five years. The best parameter of assessing the quality improvement of water is the growth in aquatic wildlife.

Five years earlier, only tens of Gangetic dolphins were sighted, but this time they have observed more than 2,000 dolphins and all other aquatic life has improved," Shekhawat added.

