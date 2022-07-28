Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IAF's MiG fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

IAF's MiG fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

Mig plane crash: There is no information about the pilot yet and also the cause of the crash.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: July 28, 2022 22:25 IST
Mig plane crashes in Barmer in Rajasthan
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mig plane crashes in Barmer in Rajasthan

An IAF mig-plane crashed near Barmer's Bhimda in Rajasthan. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday.

A rescue team has been dispatched to the crash site.

There is no information about the pilot yet and also the cause of the crash. 

Reports said the debris spread in around 1 km area of the crash.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu informed.

ALSO READIndia's first Indigenously-built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant delivered to Navy

ALSO READ5 dead, 25 injured as Russia strikes central Ukraine

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News