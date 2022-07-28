IAF's MiG fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mig plane crashes in Barmer in Rajasthan

An IAF mig-plane crashed near Barmer's Bhimda in Rajasthan. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday.

A rescue team has been dispatched to the crash site.

There is no information about the pilot yet and also the cause of the crash.

Reports said the debris spread in around 1 km area of the crash.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu informed.

