MHA urges NGOs to apply for FCRA renewal four months ahead of expiry | Check details The ministry pointed out that as per Section 16 of the FCRA, 2010, along with Rule 12 of the FCRA Rules, 2011, NGOs are obligated to submit their renewal requests within a six-month window prior to the expiry of their registration certificate.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh directive to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, stressing the importance of timely renewal applications. The advisory aims to streamline the scrutiny process, avoid last-minute delays, and ensure smooth continuity of foreign-funded projects.

Renewal applications to be filed in advance

According to the advisory, NGOs must submit renewal applications at least four months before the expiry of their existing FCRA registration. The reminder follows recurring delays by several organisations, many of which have been submitting applications less than 90 days before expiry, creating obstacles in processing.

Legal mandate and filing process

The ministry highlighted that under Section 16 of the FCRA, 2010, and Rule 12 of the FCRA Rules, 2011, associations are legally required to file renewal applications within six months before their registration certificate expires. Applications must be filed electronically via Form FC-3C and accompanied by affidavits in the prescribed format.

Threat of certificate lapse

MHA expressed concern that late submissions result in delays in security clearances and administrative scrutiny. In many cases, such delays cause certificates to lapse before renewal is approved. Once a certificate expires, NGOs are barred from receiving or utilising foreign contributions, which disrupts welfare programmes, charitable activities, and developmental initiatives dependent on foreign donations.

Advisory to prevent disruptions

To safeguard ongoing programmes from unnecessary disruptions, the ministry advised NGOs to strictly adhere to the timeline. The directive clearly states that renewal applications should be filed no later than four months before the expiry date. This, MHA emphasised, will enable timely processing, ensure uninterrupted access to foreign contributions, and avoid unnecessary inconvenience for NGOs.

Ensuring compliance and smooth functioning

The MHA’s move reflects its growing emphasis on strict compliance under the FCRA framework. By urging early applications, the government seeks to ensure that NGOs can continue operating without hurdles while maintaining transparency and accountability in foreign funding.