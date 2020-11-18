Bihar's new education minister struggles to recite 'Jana Gana Mana', RJD tweets old video to target Nitish

Image Source : INDIA TV Mewalal Chaudhary won the assembly election from Tarapur seat.

After having failed to form the government in Bihar despite emerging as single largest party in the just concluded Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appears to be in no mood to take the setback lying back. The party has been targeting Nitish Kumar's new team over various issues ever since the new cabinet sworn in earlier this week.

The RJD, which was led by Lalu Prasad's younger son Tejashwi in the recent polls, posted a series of tweets taking potshots at Mewalal Chaudhary who has been given the responsibility of education ministry in the government.

The main opposition party pointed out that Chaudhary, who won from Tarapaur constituency this year, was expelled from the Janata Dal-United in 2017 over corruption charges. He was re-inducted in the party later.

"The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar," the RJD said in a tweet.

According to reports, Mewalal Choudhary was accused of irregularities at the Bihar Agriculture University (BAU) in Bhagalpur when he was its vice-chancellor.

The RJD also posted an undated and unverified video claiming it to be of Chaudhary. The video shows a man dressed in white kurta paijama and white Gandhi topi with saffron jacket struggling to recite the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' while unfurling the tricolor.

"Bihar's education minister Mewalal Chaudhary, who is accused in several corruption cases, doesn't even know the national anthem. Where is your conscious Nitish Kumar ji?" the party said in the tweet along with the short clip.

Chaudhary, however, has rejected allegations of corruption against him as baseless.

