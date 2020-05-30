Image Source : PTI Metro services to remain suspended till further notice

As coronavirus lockdown extends nationwide, the government on Saturday announced that the metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice. DMRC took to its Twitter handle to announce the suspension of its services.

In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 30, 2020

The government on Saturday announced that the next round of lockdown will begin from June 1 and go on till June 30. The restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of travel and goods have finally been relaxed.

However, the relaxation of restrictions on travel will not be applicable to containment zones or will depend on the discretion of state authorities.

