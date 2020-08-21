Metro services to resume from September, 50 passengers allowed in a coach: Report

Image Source : PTI FILE

Metro services across the country are likely to resume from September, a report in the Hindustan said today. The services are in suspension for more than 150 days due to the coronavirus crisis. The report said that the metro services may be given permission to run in first 15 days of Unlock-4. In the initial phase, passengers of only a select few categories including government emergency services will be allowed to travel in metro trains.

SOP ready

The report said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been readied. The passengers who are permitted to travel in the metro trains will have to follow certain conditons. Only 50 people will be allowed to enter one coach.

Meanwhile, DMRC chief Mangu Singh's visit to Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities on Thursday also hinted that the metro services could resume soon. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said it was a "routine inspection."

According to sources, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services late March.

From thermal scanners to test temperature of commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed.

On regular days, the average daily ridership of the DMRC is over 26 lakh.

