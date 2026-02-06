Merchant navy official from Odisha 'missing' from vessel near Mauritius, family seeks Centre's help Notably, Sarthak Mohapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025. According to his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore.

Bhubaneswar:

Sarthak Mohapatra (22), a merchant navy official working as a 'Deck Cadet', is reported missing at sea while on duty aboard the vessel 'EA Jersey' under Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Lt, since February 3. His family has written to Odisha CM seeking urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government. A missing persons report was filed at Bhubaneswar's Sahidnagar police station on February 5.

The missing seafarer a native of Kespur in Bhadrak district. Notably, Sarthak Mohapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025. According to his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore.

"When the ship was near Singapore on February 2, he spoke to me, other family members, and his friends," she said.

"We are devastated at his disappearance and request the central and state governments to intervene urgently. We have sent emails appealing to the Odisha government to rescue my son and bring him back home safely," she said.

She also sought help from the prime minister, the chief minister, the director general of shipping and the ministry of external affairs through posts on X.

"As a mother, I request a transparent investigation, access to CCTV footage, details of his personal belongings and continuous official updates," she wrote.

Sources in the Odisha government said they have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned in New Delhi and requested them to inquire into the incident.