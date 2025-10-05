22-year-old merchant navy cadet from Uttarakhand missing from ship off Sri Lankan coast The family of the missing merchant navy cadet has appealed for help on the Chief Minister's Portal, to state government officials and even to the Ministry of External Affairs.

A 22-year-old merchant navy cadet from Dehradun has been reported missing off the coast of Sri Lanka while serving aboard an oil tanker, his family said. According to his father, Narendra Singh Rana, deck cadet Karandeep Singh Rana went missing on September 20 when the vessel was en route to China from Iraq via Sri Lanka.

The family has appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Centre to help locate Karandeep.

Narendra, a resident of Dehradun's Patel Nagar area, told news agency PTI that Karandeep had left for Singapore on August 18, from where he boarded an oil tanker headed to Iraq. After completing their journey to Iraq, the vessel began sailing toward China via Sri Lanka, Narendra added.

"At around 9:30 pm (on September 20), the Mumbai office of the Executive Ship Management (ESM) company informed them that Karandeep had gone missing from the ship and was not found despite extensive searches.

We were shocked to hear this because we had spoken to him that afternoon and he was perfectly fine," he said.

He said that despite repeated inquiries, company officials only informed the family that Karandeep had gone to the deck alone and had been missing since then.

Narendra, who works for a private firm, said that ever since learning about his son's disappearance, the family has been desperately seeking help to trace him.

He added that the family has appealed for assistance through the Chief Minister's Portal, approached state government officials, and even contacted the Ministry of External Affairs.

Narendra mentioned that he personally met Chief Minister Dhami on Saturday to request his support in locating Karandeep.

He also shared that Karandeep had always aspired to join the Merchant Navy and was on the verge of becoming a Third Officer.

