3 killed as drunk 18-year-old boy rams his Mercedes into taxi, hits cyclists in Mohali

At least three people were killed when an inebriated 18-year-old rammed his Mercedes into a taxi after jumping a red light in Mohali and hit two cyclists.

According to the police, two occupants of the taxi, Dharampreet Singh and Ankush Narula, and a cyclist, Ram Prasad, died, while three people sustained injuries in the crash near the Radha Soami Chowk on Saturday.

The police said the trio in the luxury car were drunk when the accident took place. They fled after the crash, the police said, adding neither they informed the cops nor called an ambulance.

The police have recovered empty bottles of liquor from the Mercedes, adding Samrat did not have a driving licence.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested the teenagar, Samrat of Chandigarh, who was allegedly driving the car. Samrat and his friends Arun and Prabhnoor, who were accompany him in the Mercedes, have been booked.

The police are conducting raids and will arrest the other two soon, officials said.

A criminal case has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station against the accused.

Investigations will be completed in the next two weeks, and the court will be asked to conduct a speedy trial to give an exemplary punishment to the culprits, the SSP said. (With PTI inputs)

