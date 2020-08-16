Menstruation, a taboo that died on August 15: Why PM Modi deserves praise for 'sanitary pad' mention in I-Day

Image Source : PTI PM Modi at Red Fort on August 15, Independence Day

While menstruation is a natural biological process but the shame, heavy stigma and misconception attached to it is prevalent even today. Nobody really expected the subject to figure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech. But it did. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15 this time, he left everyone in awe. "This government has been always concerned about the health of our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi centres, about 50 million women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. We have worked for women's empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles...women are now leaders," PM Modi said in his I-Day address.

It was unprecedented. The subject was untouched for long. In schools, silence prevails during a biology class when menstruation is taught. All they feel comfortable doing is whispering into each other's ears and some even drop out of school. Pharmacists and shopkeepers, most of the time, have an embarrassed look on their face while selling sanitary napkins. They make it a point to cover it in dark packets or opaque bags. Such is the taboo.

It doesn't end here. Menstruating women are considered impure. They are excluded from religious, social and community participation. At times, they are also seen as physically or biologically weak and less competent.

According to a report commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) shame, taboo and misconception surrounding menstruation lead to exclusion and discrimination of girls and women.

The talk around menstruation and sanitary napkins discomforts many. It is not usually a part of men's vocabulary. And, having the prime minister speak about it during a national address empowers not just women but families.

Although there has been a lot of progress regarding women's reproductive health, the conservative mindset still refuses to change. The sheer hesitation reflects in the connotations attached to menstruation. 'Down', 'Chums', 'that time of the month' are synonymous with menstruation. This is what the subject has been restricted to till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's open and unhesitating mention can be seen as the beginning of breaking this taboo. "Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything," George Bernard Shaw had once said.

The next time you hear about menstruation, don't feel uncomfortable. Talk about it openly. No girl should feel ashamed of menstruating. Her confidence shouldn't diminish with that red stain on her clothes or the spare pad she carries in her bag.

Menstruation is a part of life. Period.

