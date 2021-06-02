Antiguan PM reveals why his country's opposition party wants Mehul Choksi not to be deported to India

Image Source : PTI: FILE Dominica has agreed to extradite Mehul Choksi directly to India

Reiterating his commitment to send fugitive Mehul Choksi to India, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that the diamantaire used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship.

“Instead of subjecting himself (fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi) to an inquiry as required by law, he used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship,” Gaston told ANI.

Gaston added, “Choksi changed his lawyer to a well-known member of the United Progressive Party (UPP )who had promised him protection, for campaign funding. That's why they want that he shouldn't be deported to India, but back to Antigua where he could continue to hide behind constitutional protections.”

Meanwhile, a team of multi-agency officials led by a CBI DIG has gone to Dominica to bring back absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India if the courts in the Carribean island country allow his deportation to India, officials said Tuesday.

The team consisting of two members of the CBI and officials of the other agencies has reached Dominica where Choksi's case will come for hearing tomorrow (local time) before the High Court of Dominica.

Choksi, who mysteriously went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girl friend.

