Mehul Choksi, missing from Antigua since 3 days, found in Dominica in CID's custody

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had mysteriously gone missing from Antigua three days ago, has reportedly been found in Dominica. Choksi, the co-accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, reports said.

According to reports, Choksi had reached Dominica by boat and was trying to fee to Cuba.

"I have spoken to his family, and they are happy and relieved that his whereabouts are now known. Efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can know the clearer picture of how he was taken to Dominica," news agency ANI quoted Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, as saying.

Choksi, who had taken the citizenship of the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was seen driving in the southern area of the island on Sunday May, 23.

Later, his vehicle was found but there was no trace of Choksi, the reports said.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking.

While Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India, Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme, before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. Both are facing a CBI probe.

