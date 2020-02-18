Image Source : FILE Meghalaya CM in Delhi to meet Shah for implementation of ILP

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought an appointment to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday to press the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the north eastern state, CMO sources said on Tuesday. All leaders of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance(MDA) are camping at the national capital to meet Shah, the sources told PTI. The confirmation about the meeting is, however, yet to be received from the home minister's office, they said. This is the third time that the Meghalaya chief minister is in the national capital to meet Shah.

In the past three months delegations led by him had met the union home minister twice. But on both occasions Shah had postponed the decision on granting ILP to the tribal state.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 19, 2019, urging the Centre to implement the ILP following massive protests in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A delegation of the MDA partner, the United Progressive Front(UPF) had met Sangma last night and asked him to "aggressively pursue the matter with the Centre". The BJP is also supporting the demand of ILP in Meghalaya, according to A L Hek, a minister from the party. "We will impress upon the union home minister on the merits of implementing ILP in Meghalaya. We are hoping for a positive result," he said.

