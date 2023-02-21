Not only birds but in this Meghalaya village people too communicate in whistle tune | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People use a unique tune to communicate

Meghalaya is in news for the upcoming assembly election which will take place on February 27 (Monday). All top leaders are rushing to the Himalayan state to woo voters. The state is known for its green lush and captivating landscape. The state conserves rare flora and fauna which makes it a tourist destination. The state also conserves century-old culture and traditions. Even today people in Meghalaya practice some unique are rare traditions in day-to-day life. One of them is 'whistle' communication.

There is a unique village in Kongthong, also known as the 'Whistling Village' located in the East Khasi Hills district, about 60 km from Shillong where people use whistle tune as a method to convey their message to each other.

How 'whistle communication' works

There is one special tune for each villager. The villagers here call each other with a unique tune. This tradition has been going on for generations. The villagers of Kongthong have called this tune Jingrwai Lawbei which means mother's love song: Phiwstar Khongsit, a villager.

"Around 700 people stay in this village, so we have around 700 different tunes. There is one song, but two different ways- a full song/tune and a short tune. If one person dies then his song or tune will also die, that song or tune will never be used again," a local, Jipson Sohkhlet said.



