Meet Jamuna Tudu, Jharkhand's 'Lady Tarzan' invited for Independence Day dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan The special invitation was sent to Jamuna Tudu, known as 'Lady Tarzan', at her hometown in Jharkhand's Chakulia. She has been asked to attend the special dinner on August 15 at 6 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi:

Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Jamuna Tudu, who is popularly known as 'Lady Tarzan', has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a special Independence Day dinner. This has been done to recognise her efforts to save the environment and conserve forests.

The special invitation was sent to Tudu at her hometown in Jharkhand's Chakulia. She has been asked to attend the special dinner on August 15 at 6 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

'Invitation for every women'

Tudu has become emotional after receiving the invitation and has thanked the Indian Postal Department for delivering it. Calling the invitation from the President an honour, she said, "This invitation is not just for me, but for every woman and every villager who is fighting to save the environment. I heartily thank the Indian Postal Department, which delivered this honour to my home."

Who is Jamuna Tudu?

Born in 1990 to a farmer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Tudu spent most of her childhood in the forests. Following her marriage, she moved to Jharkhand, where she used to work as a daily wage labourer, while her husband worked as a mason. The illegal cutting of forests in Jharkhand made Tudu disappointed, but she decided to take a stand against it. She, along with 10,000 other women, has saved around 10,000 hectares of forests.

Tudu also founded the 'Van Suraksha Samiti' to stop the illegal cutting of forests.

During her campaign, Tudu was often attacked by Naxalites and the timber mafia, but she continued her efforts and kept making people aware, following which people started calling her 'Lady Tarzan'. Tudu says she is not afraid of anyone and would continue her efforts to save forests.