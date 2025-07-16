Meerut set to get three new Namo Bharat stations by July-end as Delhi-Meerut RRTS nears full launch Three new Namo Bharat stations—Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram—in Meerut are scheduled to open by the end of July, advancing the phased launch of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. These additions follow the successful trial run of trains between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram.

New Delhi:

Three additional Namo Bharat stations in Meerut are set to become operational by the end of July, marking a significant milestone in the phased commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Once opened, these stations—Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram—will extend the operational stretch beyond Meerut South, bringing the project closer to full completion.

The Shatabdi Nagar station, located just after Meerut South, is an elevated structure designed to serve both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains. It spans 215 metres in length and stands 17 metres tall. The underground Begumpul station, located in a busy market area, is one of the largest on the corridor—246 metres long, 24.5 metres wide, and 22 metres deep. The Modipuram station, located along the National Highway, has also completed civil construction. A foot overbridge has been built to ensure pedestrian safety across the highway.

Sarai Kale Khan nears completion as multi-modal hub

Work is also progressing rapidly at the Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, the originating point of the RRTS corridor. Designed as a multimodal transport hub, it will connect the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road. The 215-metre-long, 50-metre-wide, and 15-metre-tall structure includes five entry-exit gates, 14 lifts, and 18 escalators. A 280-metre-long foot overbridge with six travelators is also being built to link it directly with the railway station, easing last-mile connectivity.

Integrated infrastructure and first-of-its-kind metro-regional rail sharing

Officials said that the project, a part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, has prioritised multi-modal integration to encourage greater use of public transport.

The corridor is also notable for being the first in India where regional and metro rail services will share infrastructure.

Along the 23-km Meerut Metro section, comprising 13 stations, both elevated and underground tracks have been laid, and trial runs have been successfully completed.

A recent full-length trial run from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram saw Namo Bharat trains hit speeds of 160 kmph, completing the 82-km journey in under an hour.

The European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 3 Hybrid signalling system performed as expected, officials said.

With three new stations ready and full trials completed, the corridor is on track for full-scale public operations in the coming months.

