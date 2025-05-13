MEA rejects hyphenation of India-Pakistan, highlights global recognition of India's right to defend itself The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the hyphenation of India and Pakistan, emphasising that the global community widely recognises India’s right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly rejected the concept of hyphenating India and Pakistan in the context of recent developments, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During a press conference on Tuesday evening, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the epicenter of terrorism that led to the attack on Indian tourists in Jammu and Kashmir lies across the border in Pakistan, and that there is a widespread global understanding of this reality.

The MEA highlighted the recognition of India’s right to defend itself, which has been acknowledged by several foreign leaders in conversations with Indian counterparts. These leaders have consistently supported India’s stance in taking appropriate actions to protect its citizens from cross-border terrorism, underscoring the right of sovereign nations to safeguard their territories and people.

UN Security Council statement mentioned

A significant point made during the briefing was the reference to the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) statement on April 25, which condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The UNSC's press release called for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act to be held accountable. The statement further emphasized that those responsible for the killings should face justice. This reinforces India's stance that international bodies recognise the need to act decisively against terrorism originating from outside its borders.

India’s military response and international support

The MEA spokesperson also took the opportunity to clarify that India's response to cross-border terrorism has always been based on defending its sovereignty and upholding national security. By drawing attention to international support for India’s position, the MEA reinforced that the world recognises the threat posed by terrorist activities directed from Pakistani soil, which has led to devastating attacks in India.

In addition to this, the MEA maintained that India’s consistent and firm position on the Kashmir issue has been well articulated in all international forums, further dismissing attempts to "hyphenate" the two nations or equate the actions of one with the other. India’s military actions in recent weeks, as part of Operation Sindoor, have been positioned as part of a broader strategy to eliminate terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan, a move that has received widespread international acknowledgment.