MEA postpones Turkish envoy's event amid widespread Turkey boycott over Pak support Turkish Ambassador-designate Ali Murat Ersoy was to present his Letter of Credence to the President of India during the event on Thursday, May 16, but it was rescheduled.

New Delhi:

Citing "scheduling" reasons, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has indefinitely postponed a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan that was set for Thursday, where Turkish Ambassador-designate Ali Murat Ersoy was to present his Letter of Credence to the President of India, in another snub to Turkey which facing widespread boycott over its government's support to Pakistan over Indi's Operation Sindoor.

The Thai Ambassador-designate, Chavanart Thangsumphant, and the Bangladeshi High Commissioner-designate, Riaz Hamidullah, were also due to present their credentials at the same event, The Indian Express reported.

A Letter of Credence formally accredits a diplomat as an ambassador or high commissioner to another sovereign state.

The postponement coincided with a significant development: the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s aviation security regulator, revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services India — the Indian arm of Turkey-based Çelebi Aviation Holding — citing “national security” concerns. The action was taken with immediate effect.

On May 12, the Indian government expressed concerns over Turkey’s support to Pakistan in the lead-up to and during Operation Sindoor. The MEA stated that India had provided relevant evidence to Turkey and expects the Turkish government to examine its concerns seriously. The support reportedly involved both diplomatic and defence-level assistance.

Ali Murat Ersoy was appointed as Turkey’s Ambassador to India in March. Officials at the Turkish Embassy declined to comment, stating that personnel responsible for the matter were not immediately available.

An official from the Thai Embassy in New Delhi confirmed that they had been informed of the postponement by the MEA. "The ceremony was scheduled for 4 pm today, but we received a message saying it has been deferred. No reason was given, and we are awaiting a new date," the official said.

The Bangladesh High Commission also acknowledged receiving a similar notice from the MEA. “We have not been informed of the reason behind the cancellation, nor have we received a revised schedule,” a senior official said.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner-designate, Riaz Hamidullah, was appointed in February and arrived in New Delhi in April.

Also read: Turkish aviation firm Celebi vows commitment to India's national security after licence revoked at 9 airports