Turkish aviation firm Celebi vows commitment to India's national security after licence revoked at 9 airports An order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry stated that the security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited "is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security".

Turkish firm Celebi Aviation has strongly denied as "misleading and factually incorrect" claims circulating on social media regarding its ownership and operations in the country after major Indian airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, severed ties over Turkey and its President Tayyip Erdogan backing Pakistan over Operation Sindoor.

The company issued a detailed statement late Thursday clarifying its ownership structure and long-standing presence in India, while also addressing recent concerns around India revoking its security clearance.

Celebi Aviation's India unit emphasised that it is a professionally managed and globally operated aviation services provider. According to the company, 65 per cent of its ownership lies with international institutional investors from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe.

Links to Erdogan's daughter refuted

It further explained that Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-based investment fund, holds a 50 percent stake in Celebi Havacilik Holding AS, the Turkish parent company. An additional 15 percent is owned by Alpha Airport Services BV, registered in the Netherlands.

The company also categorically denied claims linking Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the organisation. “There is no one named Sumeyye who owns any shareholding in the parent company,” the statement read. Turkish shareholding is limited to the founding Celebioglu family — Mr Can Celebioglu and Ms Canan Celebioglu - each holding 17.5 percent. The company stated that both individuals have no political ties of any kind.

On India revoking security clearance

This clarification follows the Centre's revocation of Celebi Airport Services’ security clearance, citing national security grounds. In response, the company reiterated its compliance with all Indian regulations and dismissed "false suggestions" regarding security lapses at its Delhi airport cargo terminal.

“All our facilities are governed and regularly audited by Indian aviation and security agencies, including CISF, BCAS, and AAI,” Celebi stated, adding that it operates in full compliance with national security and tax regulations.

Celebi Aviation highlighted its 15-year presence in India, where it operates across nine of the country’s busiest airports. The company noted its significant contribution to the Indian aviation sector, with over 10,000 Indians directly employed and more than USD 220 million invested in long-term infrastructure.

"As a key player in India’s private ground handling sector, we are deeply committed to supporting the country’s aviation growth and economy," the statement said.

Celebi, a subsidiary of Istanbul-based Celebi Aviation Holding, offers ground handling services at nine major Indian airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Chennai — as per its official website. The recent revocation of its security clearance could affect the company’s ability to operate at these locations, potentially disrupting ground support services for numerous domestic and international airlines that depend on Celebi.

"Following the Government of India's decision to revoke Celebi's security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA). Accordingly, Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to us all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations." Spokespersons of the Mumbai and Ahmedabad Airports said on Thursday.